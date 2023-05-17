‘This Is Not Right': Coalition Demands Justice for Banko Brown

A coalition of groups is hoping to overturn the San Francisco district attorney's decision not to file charges against the Walgreens security guard who fatally shot Banko Brown.

Members of the coalition, which includes many Democratic party organizations, Black civil rights activists, LGBTQ activists and youth advocates, gathered Wednesday outside the offices of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to push their message.

"This is about humanity," said Pamela Tate with Black Women Revolt. "This is a life. This was a life cut short. We need to remember that."

"We are supposed to be a champion of equality, a safe space for all of our communities, whether you be Black, Brown, LGBTQ, it doesn't matter," San Francisco Democratic Party Chain Honey Mohagany said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Organizer Geoffrea Morris said the security camera video released by the DA is disturbing to watch, and she added it's the reason why many are angry about Jenkins' decision not to file criminal charges.

"This is not right," Morris said. "He needs to be prosecuted. I don't believe for murder but definitely for manslaughter. We see it. Banko was out the store, retreating the whole time, and the guard shot outside the Walgreens."

Morris called on the California attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice to review the evidence and Jenkins' decision.

During the rally, which lasted about an hour, many people raised concerns that Brown is not being treated equitably because he's Black and trans.

A spokesperson for the DA's office did not immediately reply to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

During a Monday news conference, Jenkins said she has a record of advocating for trans victims of crimes and successfully prosecuted a case as part of the hate crimes unit when she was a deputy district attorney.

"We got justice in that case," Jenkins said. "The perpetrator of that very violent attack now sits in prison for what he did."