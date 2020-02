A collision involving a pedestrian in San Francisco has shut down the area around Lombard and Steiner streets Saturday, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the crash and found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

The vehicle and driver stayed at the scene. Police have not said if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

It is not known when the area will reopen to traffic.