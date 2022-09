A construction vehicle crashed into at least one car and a home in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Friday, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported in the incident along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the fire department.

The construction vehicle was described by the fire department as a front loader.

The fire department did not immediately provide further information regarding the crash.

