Coyote seen strutting San Francisco streets

By NBC Bay Area staff

A coyote was spotted strutting down the streets of San Francisco Friday evening.

The small canine was captured on video in the Cole Valley neighborhood. Though odd for the area, it's not an unusual sighting for the city.

According to San Francisco Animal Care and Control, it is currently birthing and rearing season for coyote pups.

Officials said to be more cautious, don’t feed them and keep pets on a leash.

