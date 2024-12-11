San Francisco

Crash into SF Walgreens store injures 2

By Bay City News

A car crashed into a Walgreens store in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood on Wednesday morning, injuring the driver and someone inside the store, the city's Fire Department said.

The crash was reported at 8:34 a.m. at the store in the 200 block of West Portal Avenue and resulted in damage to the front of the building and the front of the car, fire officials wrote on social media.

Neither person who was injured required a trip to the hospital. The store remained closed as of late Wednesday morning, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright Bay City News

