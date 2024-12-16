Crews in SF continue cleanup after weekend storm

Crews in San Francisco are still cleaning up after Saturday’s storm brought down several trees in multiple neighborhoods across the city.

The cleanup comes as San Francisco saw strong winds, heavy rain and the first tornado warning in its recorded weather history.

The National Weather Service determined no tornado toouched down in the city, though about 60 miles to the south a tornado in fact touched down and caused serious damage in Santa Cruz County.

City crews continued to clean up Monday morning after Saturday's storm brought down several trees in places such as Golden Gate Park, the Presidio, the Richmond district, the Mission District and Bernal Heights among other locations.