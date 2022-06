Crews responded to a two alarm fire in San Francisco Wednesday, the department said via Twitter.

Firefighters were searching for victims and performing evacuations on scene. The fire began on Washington Street.

Authorities advise people to avoid the area of Grant Avenue and Washington Street and say to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Grant Ave and Washington St due to Fire Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/AurLfW3pOo — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) June 1, 2022

UPDATE: 2-ALARM FIRE



AVOID AREA

FIREFIGHTERS SEARCHING FOR VICTIMS



POLICE PERFORMING EVACUATIONS AND SITE SAFETY https://t.co/2SQn8xBMo9 pic.twitter.com/vMcgOZcrKy — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 1, 2022