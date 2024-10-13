San Francisco

Crowds pack San Francisco for Fleet Week festivities

By Alyssa Goard

Lots of people headed to San Francisco on Saturday for the Fleet Week weekend activities. Some were disappointed that the ever-popular Blue Angels canceled their flight due to fog.

But, you wouldn't be able to tell the Blue Angels were called off by the crowds in San Francisco Saturday night.

Fleet Week organizers say the Blue Angels went up for an observation flight and determined it was too foggy to fly. So, their part of the air show was called off at around 3:30 p.m. But crowds stuck around for many other Fleet Week activities.

Pier 39 was packed with people checking out the military ships docked there and listening to a Navy Rock band performing. Businesses around Pier 39 tell us they've seen a surge in visitors this week.

Dylan Defreitas, who owns several businesses on Pier 39, including a shop called Expedition, said, " So far, just looking around and where we're at right now, it's actually an increase [in business] over previous years for us. "

"It's been very positive,'' he continued.

San Francisco Travel told NBC Bay Area that it would take them a few weeks to gather the hotel occupancy data to determine how busy this year's Fleet Week was compared to previous years.

The festivities continue on Sunday with another air show, and -- weather permitting-- the Blue Angels are expected to take to the skies.

