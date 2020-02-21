coronavirus

Cruise Companies, Passengers Take Precautions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Christie Smith

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Cruises are big business and they've been in the spotlight recently due to a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in Japan.

Companies are now taking steps to reassure passengers.

Passengers who were boarding a ship from Princess Cruises on Friday said they were updated constantly by the company about enhanced screening, prevention and controls, and that they were staying on the West Coast and Hawaii.

"I had concerns a little bit when it kept escalating," said Dan Whelton, who came to San Francisco for a 15-day cruise.

In the days before boarding the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess in Japan did cross Whelton's mind.

"I do have masks on board," he said.

Still, Whelton was happy knowing the Grand Princess is bound for Hawaii. He feels satisfied that Princess Cruises kept him updated on the precautions they have taken.

Randy Quezada, Port of San Francisco's director of communications, said risk is low at the port and cruise lines have layers of restrictions in place.

Meanwhile, Princess Cruises said they scan passports and have enhanced screening, prevention and control.

