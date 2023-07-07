Cruise ship that hit San Francisco dock remains in port, waits for clearance to sail

A Princess Cruises ship that hit a dock at San Francisco's Pier 27 Thursday morning has been delayed in departing on its next voyage as it waits for clearance to set sail.

Ruby Princess was scheduled to depart for Alaska Thursday afternoon, but the ship was still docked as of early Friday morning.

In a statement Thursday night, Princess Cruises said the ship will depart once it's deemed by the Coast Guard as "fit to sail." Read the company's full statement below.

No one was hurt when the ship made "unexpected contact" with the dock while docking early Thursday morning, the company said.

The ship, filled with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members, was returning to San Francisco following a 10-day roundtrip cruise to Alaska, the company said.

Full statement from Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is in continued discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard regarding clearance for Ruby Princess to depart San Francisco, but a departure timeframe has not yet been confirmed. The safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority, and Ruby Princess will depart once the ship is deemed by U.S. Coast as fit to sail.

The cruise line's technical experts and shoreside team will remain working on this situation, and the ship will set sail from San Francisco should clearance to depart be received at any time tonight.

Additional updates regarding the ship's status and revised itinerary will be provided in the morning. Princess will also be providing a goodwill gesture of compensation once the full effect of the necessary changes is known.