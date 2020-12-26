Christmas Trees

Curbside Pickup of Christmas Trees Scheduled for Early January

By Bay City News

tlmd_edited_portada_sf
Library of Congress

City officials on Saturday reminded residents that San Francisco's curbside pickup of holiday trees will take place in early January.

Last year, the city chipped more than 500 tons of Christmas trees into mulch.

"Not only does this ensure that discarded holiday trees will be put to good use as earth-friendly mulch, but disposing of them properly also helps keep our neighborhoods clean and safe and reduces fire hazards," said Acting Public Works Director Alaric Degrafinried.

Local

work from home 1 hour ago

Bay Area Outpaces Other Areas in Jobs That Can Be Done From Home

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Bay Area Restaurants Await Much Needed PPP Loan From COVID-19 Relief Bill

After removing tinsel, decorations, nails, plastic bags, stands, and lights from the trees, residents can place them next to blue recycling bins the night before their scheduled collection day, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15.

Any tree more than 6 feet tall should be cut it in half. Trees should not be put into plastic bags.

The trees will be chipped in San Francisco and turned into mulch at a Recology composting facility.

The holiday collection schedule is available on www.Recology.com.

For more information, email Recology at CustomerService@RecologySF.com or call the company at (415) 330-1300.

This article tagged under:

Christmas TreesSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us