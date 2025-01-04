SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie will celebrate in Chinatown on inauguration day

Chinatown will be the place to be as a new era in San Francisco begins when Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie is sworn in as the city's 46th mayor on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Civic Center Plaza.

Lurie will attend an evening of celebrations in Chinatown, including a special night market and outdoor performances hosted by the inaugural committee and a community banquet.

Lily Lo, founder of the nonprofit BeChinatown, is organizing Wednesday's night market. It'll be along Grant Avenue, between Sacramento and Jackson Streets. There will be 18 vendors and a stage for live music.

"I don't mind to continue doing the night market," Lo said. "It really brings a lot of young people to Chinatown. The bottom line is to create jobs and bring income to this small business."

At the same time, a sold-out dinner at Far East Cafe, one of Chinatown's oldest restaurants and last-remaining banquet halls, is being organized by Asian American community groups. They estimate up to 800 guests.

Before the dinner, there will be a spectacle outside the restaurant with lion dancers, dragons and 100,000 firecrackers.

The inauguration events will occur on a very auspicious date.

"It's Jan. 8, which in Chinese is pronounced, which signifies new beginnings, prosperity, and it's something that we can really come together and unite," said Mark Young, founder of the nonprofit Stand with Asians.

Bill Lee, a former city administrator, has worked under five administrations since serving under Dianne Feinstein when she was mayor. He said Chinatown is very symbolic.

"This is the first time that a mayor that's on inauguration day had made it a point to come to Chinatown," Lee said. "It's also significant that it shows the power of the Asian American voter."

So far, VIP guests at Far East's banquet dinner include chef Martin Yan, Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and Actress Joan Chen.

Wednesday's night market is free and will take place between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Several streets will be closed, so public transportation is encouraged.