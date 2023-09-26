Levi's heir Daniel Lurie to run for San Francisco mayor

Daniel Lurie, founder of Tipping Point and heir to the Levi's fortune, made official Tuesday his intent to run for San Francisco mayor.

Lurie took to social media to make the announcement after filing papers at the Department of Elections.

"With my wife by my side, I just filed the paperwork to launch my campaign for Mayor of San Francisco. I love this city, and I know that working together we will overcome our most pressing challenges and turn San Francisco around," Lurie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lurie, 46, grew up in San Francisco, and he lives in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, where he officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday, with Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Ronnie Lott making the introductions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A couple of protesters showed up at the formal announcement and did not waste any time showing their disapproval.

In addition to Lurie and Mayor London Breed running for re-election, the 2024 San Francisco mayoral race includes Supervisor Ahsha Safai. Political experts expect the candidate list to grow.

Lurie is a Duke University graduate and earned a master's degree in public policy at UC Berkeley.