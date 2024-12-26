San Francisco

1 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Golden Gate Park

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

A person was killed Christmas Day while driving through Golden Gate Park when their vehicle was involved in a collision and burst into flames, according to San Francisco police.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of Crossover and Park Presidio drives on a report of a vehicle collision.

Police discovered a single vehicle involved in the collision that was engulfed in flames.

The San Francisco Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire and located one person in the vehicle who was declared dead at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to the vehicle traffic that will be closed to conduct the investigation.

San Francisco
