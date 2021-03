The city of San Francisco is on pace to surpass last year’s historic high of drug-related deaths.

The medical examiner’s office released new data Tuesday and revealed that drug overdoses in the first two months of 2021 are up 69% over last year.

San Francisco saw 708 deaths in 2020, largely attributed to the potent synthetic drug fentanyl.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors unanimously approved spending $1.6 million dollars to help address overdose deaths.