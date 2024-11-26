2 killed, 3 hurt in suspected DUI crash in San Francisco; 21-year-old driver arrested

San Francisco police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash that left two women dead and three other adults injured, the department announced.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 1:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Grafton and Jules avenues in the city's Ingleside neighborhood, police said.

Responding officers found two women in one car suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. Emergency responders tried to save them, but they died at the scene.

Four adults were in the other car, police said. Three of them were taken to the hospital – one with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Jayden Elliott Patrick of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody and faces various charges, including gross vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury and reckless driving causing injury, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.