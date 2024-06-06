San Francisco

Man shot, killed at San Francisco's Dolores Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a deadly shooting at Dolores Park in San Francisco.
A man was shot and killed at San Francisco's Dolores Park Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:09 p.m. to the 500 block of Dolores Street to investigate a reported shooting, according to police.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

