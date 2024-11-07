Defense extensively questions San Francisco police sergeant in Nima Momeni trial

Jurors in the high-profile Nima Momeni murder trial heard testimony from a San Francisco police sergeant.

Sergeant Brent Dittmer spent much of the day responding to questions from the defense that centered around details about warrants, cell phone exchanges, interviews, and what did and didn't happen as the investigation evolved.

"What the defense is trying to show is everything the prosecution team has not done to come to an objective investigation, and what the prosecution is saying is everything that was relevant to this case has been collected and turned over to the defense, and none of the questioning affects the ultimate outcome in this case," said legal analyst Steven Clark.

