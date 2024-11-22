Commission demands changes to SF Zoo after report reveals unsafe conditions

The San Francisco Animal Commission recommended changes to the San Francisco Zoo in a meeting Thursday morning.

This comes in the wake of a scathing report released last month, calling out poor conditions at the 95-year-old facility.

The commission helped contribute to the finding, which called the Zoo "extremely outdated" and "unsafe for visitors and animals."

During the joint zoo committee meeting, the commission demanded accountability, transparency, and improvements to the facility. It also recommended rejecting Mayor London Breed's plan to bring pandas to the zoo.

In response to last month's findings, the San Francisco Zoo released a statement saying in part at the time, the report "was created based on a hypothetical scenario and prepared in collaboration with In Defense of Animals and Panda Watch. Nevertheless, our animal care experts will thoroughly review the report and provide a thoughtful response at a later date"