San Francisco

Hundreds gather for Dev Patel look-alike contest in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of Dev Patel doppelgangers gathered in San Francisco Sunday for a look-alike contest.

The event, which was held at Dolores Park, was organized by three women who are fans of the "Slumdog Millionaire" actor.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

They were inspired by a similar event held in New York City for actor Timothée Chalamet. That event drew thousands of people, including the star himself.

Patel did not attend his look-alike contest in San Francisco, but hundreds of people showed up to watch the competition.

Twenty-two men competed, with each one representing a different phase of Patel's life.

Jaipreet Hundal from San Jose won the contest. He took home $50, a "Monkey Man" statue and bragging rights.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Apr 8

Dev Patel ‘tripled down' on Indian Heritage in ‘Monkey Man'

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Apr 1

Dev Patel broke his hand while filming the first action scene of ‘Monkey Man'

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us