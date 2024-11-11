Hundreds gather for Dev Patel look-alike contest in San Francisco

Dozens of Dev Patel doppelgangers gathered in San Francisco Sunday for a look-alike contest.

The event, which was held at Dolores Park, was organized by three women who are fans of the "Slumdog Millionaire" actor.

They were inspired by a similar event held in New York City for actor Timothée Chalamet. That event drew thousands of people, including the star himself.

Patel did not attend his look-alike contest in San Francisco, but hundreds of people showed up to watch the competition.

Twenty-two men competed, with each one representing a different phase of Patel's life.

Jaipreet Hundal from San Jose won the contest. He took home $50, a "Monkey Man" statue and bragging rights.