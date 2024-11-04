Dev Patel look-alike contest to be held in San Francisco

Three women are taking their love of actor Dev Patel and turning it into a contest.

The friends are organizing a Dev Patel look-alike contest in San Francisco on Nov. 10 at the Miguel Hidalgo Statue in Dolores Park.

They got the idea after a similar event was held in New York City for Timothee Chalamet. That event drew thousands of people, including the star himself.

The organizers of the San Francisco event say they don’t expect Patel to show up, but they are expecting to meet some of his doppelgangers.

"I feel like everyone has met someone, that even remotely looks like Dev Patel or kind of has the same facial features, structure,” organizer Tasnim Khandakar said. "So, I also felt like there is also a lot of diversity here in San Francisco Bay Area. So, it feels like a kind of a good way to celebrate the actor and the people who live here."

The women say they created the event, expecting a small gathering. But, now more than 140 people have RSVP’d.

"We’re ready for it, we’re prepared for it, we’re excited," organizer Sitara Bellam said.

The winner of the contest will get $50, presented on a large check and a "Monkey Man" statue.

"I think we're looking for someone who is really passionate about this too. I don't think you have to look exactly like Dev Patel," Khandakar said.

Bellam added: "It’s got to be like a guy that’s written by women, that vibe. You know, the 'Pride and Prejudice,' 'Mr. Darcy' vibe. I feel like that’s the Dev Patel energy."

The contest starts at 1 p.m.