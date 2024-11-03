Día de los Muertos procession draws hundreds to San Francisco's Mission District

San Francisco's Mission District was decorated and bustling in honor of Día de los Muertos on Saturday evening. This year marked the 43rd time the community held a procession through the neighborhood for the holiday, and hundreds of people showed up to participate.

The procession began at 7:00 p.m. led by a group of Aztec dancers. The route started along Bryant Street and 22nd and made its way around the neighborhood with people of all ages joining in at each block.

"I try to come every year. I feel like this is community, and I feel like I feel connected to my people," said Jennifer Perez of San Francisco. "I come from a Mexican family, seeing all the 'pan de muerto', the atoles, just another reason to gather up with family and remember our ancestors overall."

People headed to the Mission to participate in these traditions and to honor their loved ones who had passed.

Many people were dressed up in elaborate face paintings and skeleton costumes. Bright orange carnations were everywhere.

Lots of attendees showed up to pay respects to specific loved ones.

Jillian Picazo of San Francisco brought a photo frame showing some of the lives she was honoring. Picazo said she goes to this event every year, and this year, she brought along her best friend, who had recently lost her father.

"So, we just pay respects. It’s a really important day for us to be together and celebrate and not just be sad and mourn all the time, you know?" Picazo said.