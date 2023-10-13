Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square hit by smash-and-grab thieves

Thieves on Thursday smashed their way into the Dior store in San Francisco's Union Square before running off with merchandise.
The thieves drove through the front of the store on Post Street just before 7 a.m.
People waiting in three cars nearby also ran inside. Seconds later, they all ran off with high-end bags.
One of the cars was spotted getting onto the freeway and later crashed. Officers arrested two people.
