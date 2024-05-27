SF fire crews rescue dog that fell down cliff after being chased by raccoons

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell off a cliff after being chased by raccoons on Sunday night in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, fire officials said.

The dog, name Cushy-pup fell down the steep hill on Turner Terrace about 10:20 p.m.

Video of the rescue showed firefighters pulling the dog to safety about 10:30 p.m.

The dog wasn't injured and was reunited with its owner, fire officials said in a post on social media.