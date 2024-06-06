Watch live: Donald Trump arrives in San Francisco for campaign event

A couple hundred Donald Trump supporters rallied in San Francisco Thursday ahead of the former president's visit.

The crowd's hope was to be able to wave at Trump's motorcade as it headed to a fundraiser in Pacific Heights later Thursday.

The supporter rally featured a loosely organized group of people from across Northern California.

Since they didn't have a permit to rally in the park at Fort Mason, they were advised by rangers that they couldn't have groups larger than 20 people. They also couldn't use amplified public address systems.

They kept to a sidewalk along Marina Boulevard and were pretty energized for most of the afternoon.

"Basically, we'll rally everyone around together and show him the huge support that even in San Francisco, a very deep blue state, that we have a lot of support for the former president and we support what he stands for," Trump supporter Jason Zang said.

Cynthia Frybarger was one of two Trump opponents who showed up with signs.

"You try to give them facts. They don't care about it," she said. "And not everyone, I don't want to categorize anybody here. There's a lot of great folks over here that this is who they think is their person and go for him. That's OK."