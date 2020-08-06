Dozens Gather in San Francisco to Honor Victims of Deadly Beirut Explosion

Dozens of people gathered in San Francisco Thursday night to honor the victims of the deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

Joey Diab's best friend's 3-year-old daughter didn't survive.

"They were playing, a door blew out and pinned her to a wall fighting for her life the last two days. Passed away in the last 10 minutes," said Diab.

The explosion destroyed hospitals where some were being treated for COVID-19.

Dozens are still missing, 145 people are dead and thousands are hurt. With hundreds of thousands homeless because so many buildings are destroyed.

Protests erupted near parliament as anger mounted at authorities for allowing huge quantities of ammonium nitrate to be stored for years in unsafe conditions.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon assuring survivors there will be an investigation.

Back in the Bay Area, the Lebanese community also wants answers and is raising money to send to people who are desperate for help.

The Honorary Consul of Lebanon told the San Francisco crowd it will be honoring victims of the blast by lighting City Hall the colors of the Lebanese flag Friday.