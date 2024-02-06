Drag club AsiaSF closing its doors after 26 years

An iconic nightclub and staple in San Francisco’s performing arts scene is closing its doors after more than two decades.

AsiaSF, a nightclub and cabaret in the city’s SoMa district, has been around for 26 years.

Like many of the businesses that have closed in the city recently its loss will be felt. But it’s what it means for the transgender community that may not be so easily replaced.

AsiaSF has been platform for transgender performers of color who have historically been excluded from other venues of performing arts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Performers sing onstage or along the bar as people enjoy their dinner.

AsiaSF has welcomed trans performers of color for decades and provided a venue for their live performances. Its founder says they have not been able to rebound from the pandemic, so he and his partners have decided to close and enjoy retirement.

"We would love the community to rally around AsiaSF and come in and see the magic that we create here and fill up all of our reservations from now until the end March," owner Larry Harshbarger said.

The club's last day is March 31, which coincides with International Transgender Visibility Day. Even though the business at Ninth and Howard is closing, the owners say don’t be surprised if an AsiaSF pop-up pops up in the future.