Dreamforce conference underway in San Francisco

The 22nd Dreamforce conference kicked into high gear Tuesday, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to San Francisco.

Dreamforce is known for its star power, but the big news came from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Benioff introduced "Agent Force" to the 45,000 people attending Dreamforce in person and the millions streaming and watching on social platforms around the world. The idea is to use artificial intelligence to do the mundane work and free people up to be more creative.

"In contrast to chatbots and copilots that simply assist, AI agents can take action, AI agents understand data, they have reasoning capabilities, they have an ability to apply trust to the output from the agents," Salesforce Chief Digital Evangelist Vala Afshar said. "Agents and humans can work together augmenting humans’ ability or even on behalf of humans' ability to do work."

Dreamforce attendees pay between $1,500 and $2,500 to attend the three-day event, allowing San Francisco to cash in on a $93 million economic boom.

"Even in an Uber yesterday, the driver was thanking us and saying how excited he is to have Dreamforce back," Salesforce's Erin Oles said. "We feel that across the restaurants locally, how excited everyone is to have this frenzy of activity."