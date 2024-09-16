San Francisco

Dreamforce conference in San Francisco starts Tuesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco is going to be extra busy this week.

That's because Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference is returning.

The multi-day conference is set to start Tuesday morning at Moscone Center. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will kick everything off with his keynote speech.

According to the Dreamforce website, attendees are expected to spend upwards of $2,500 just to attend the event.

Local businesses and restaurants are preparing for large crowds.

