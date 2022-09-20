Dreamforce is Back in Action, Brings Nearly 40,000 People to San Francisco

After years of going virtual, then gradually bringing some people back, this year's Dreamforce convention is back to where it used to be -- shutting down San Francisco streets, and welcoming tens of thousands of people back to the city.

It’s the first wide-open tech convention of its size, with nearly 40,000 techies expected to a attend, in a while and it brought people from all over the country.

"It feels good, honestly, just to be back around people,” said Jalen Greene of Milwaukee. “Everything is good on Zoom and Slack, but meeting new people, exploring new things, this place is awesome."

With a crows clearly meaning towards post-COVID feelings, and no mask requirements, people went to talk software all along Fourth and Howard Streets.

"Where we're standing right now was a road seven days ago,” said Erin Oles, Salesforce vice president of events. “Now it's a community of people going to restaurants and visiting hotels, it's the largest event post-pandemic that's been in this community."

Dreamforce runs through Thursday, so people can expect that part of San Francisco to be a little more congested than usual.

Speakers over the next couple of days include Al Gore, Bono, and Jane Doodall and Wednesday night's concert at Oracle Park features the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"I love talking to people, and just all the energy and it's exciting to be working,” said Jason Lacoste of New Orleans.