Dreamforce returns to San Francisco's Moscone Center

Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference is coming back to San Francisco.

The multi-day event is set to start next week at Moscone Center, and local businesses are anticipating large crowds.

Ahead of the event, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took to the web to fire up techies.

"We've been seeing things we never expected to see, and we think that coming out of Dreamforce, we will have literally transformed our customers," he said.

According to Dreamforce's website, attendees are expected to spend upwards of $2,500 just to attend the event.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.