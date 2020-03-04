Driver Accused of Injuring Officer at SFO Rental Car Center Arrested

Officers arrested a woman last week who allegedly ran over a police sergeant's foot at San Francisco International Airport, injuring the sergeant, police said.

On Feb. 26, officers from the San Francisco Police Department airport bureau responded to a report of trespasser at the airport's rental car center, located in the 700 block of North McDonnell Road.

According to police, the woman locked herself in a rental car and refused to exit.

Upon arrival, the officers recognized the woman, identified as 23-year-old Ananda Butler, from prior contacts.

After trying to speak with Butler, officers used an SFPD patrol car to block her from driving out of the parking space and prevent her from injuring staff and customers, police said.

After about 20 minutes, Butler allegedly started the vehicle, put it in reverse and struck a concrete wall. A sergeant tried to back away from the vehicle but the car's left back tire went over his foot, injuring him.

Other officers at the scene nearly made contact with the vehicle, but were not injured, police said.

Butler then turned the wheels to the left, changed direction and pushed a park unoccupied car out of the way before crashing into a concrete wall, according to police.

Officers were able to ultimately arrest Butler on suspicion of trespassing, aggravated assault on an officer, and auto theft, as well as a warrant for violating probation in connection with a separate auto theft charge, police said. Butler was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The injured sergeant was treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.