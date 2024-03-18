78-year-old driver arrested in deadly SF bus stop crash

A 78-year-old driver was arrested in the Saturday afternoon crash at a San Francisco bus stop that killed three people, including a child, and left an infant in critical condition, according to court records.

Mary Fong Lau of San Francisco was booked into county jail Sunday on multiple felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and driving the wrong way, court records show.

On Sunday, police said a third person in the bus stop crash died at the hospital. The woman's death marked the third fatality in the crash after two people died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said one of the victims in the hospital is an infant and is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Four people were at the bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way on Saturday afternoon outside the West Portal Branch Library when an eastbound car struck a bus shelter at 12:13 p.m., said Lt. Mariano Elias, a fire department spokesman.

"I've just visited the scene and it is heartbreaking," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a social media post on Saturday. "We will share more information when we can, but now our focus is on the victims and their families."

San Francisco police said an investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe that traffic engineering was a factor in the collision.

The victims of Saturday's crash were the city's fifth and sixth pedestrian deaths this year, Walk San Francisco said. Sunday's death brings that number to seven.

That figure is more than double what it was at the same time last year, according to pedestrian advocates. In 2023, 17 people were killed while walking in San Francisco, the organization said.

A vigil for the crash victims was scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.

The San Francisco Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.

Bay City News contributed to this report.