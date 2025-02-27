Nearly 90 arrested, narcotics seized during sweep at San Francisco park

San Francisco police officers and sheriff's deputies arrested nearly 90 people and seized more than a pound of narcotics during a Wednesday night enforcement operation at Jefferson Square Park, according to police.

The operation was carried out "in response to many community complaints of criminal and drug-related activity" in the park, police said.

"Drug-related activity will never be tolerated in Jefferson Square or any other part of the city," police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. "Our officers will be out in force conducting operations just like these all over the city. I want to thank our hard-working officers and all the partner agencies that assisted in this effort."

Scott said 86 people were arrested for drug possession and drug sales, and authorities seized over 550 grams of fentanyl and cocaine-based narcotics.