Elderly SF man charged for deadly DUI crash that killed world champion cyclist

An 81-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing a world champion cyclist with his vehicle while driving drunk in San Francisco in April, federal prosecutors said.

San Francisco resident Arnold Kinman Low was indicted Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement.

Based on the indictment, Low was driving a motor vehicle when he allegedly struck a bicyclist in the Presidio on April 4. U.S. Park Police had responded to the collision reported on Arguello Boulevard south of Washington Street around 4 p.m. that day.

The victim died of his injuries shortly after the crash and was identified as Ethan Boyes, who was a reigning Masters Track world champion at the time of his death.

Low was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, prosecutors said. Since the crash took place in the Presidio, which is under federal jurisdiction, Low will go through federal court proceedings.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in San Francisco at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution if appropriate, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

