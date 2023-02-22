Elderly Teacher Attacked in SF While Walking to Work

A 78-year-old teacher was attacked in San Francisco this week as she was walking to work, according to Mission District community leaders.

Yolanda Molera was leaving BART and walking toward her workplace, MNC Inspiring Success Head Start Program, when she was attacked only half a block away at 16th and Mission streets.

Melara suffered major injuries to her face and hands, and on Wednesday, community leaders were calling on Mayor London Breed to step in.

