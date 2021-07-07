Elderly Woman Injured by Shoplifting Suspect in San Francisco

A 75-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a shoplifter allegedly knocked her over while fleeing from a business in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood last week, police said Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect ran out of the store in the area of Mission Street and France Avenue with a sandwich and knocked over the woman, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. An update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, continued to flee but was eventually arrested. Police have not released his name.