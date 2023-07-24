Firefighters send warning after electric scooter battery causes fire in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters are warning electric bike and scooter owners after lithium-ion batteries caused a fire at an apartment and landed someone in the burn center.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 100 block of Hyde Street just before 8 a.m.

The two victims, who had to jump through a window to get out of their apartment, were waiting for help when they arrived.

“One of them was severely burned, and that person was taken to a local burn center in serious condition,” said Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department.

The other person said the scooter was plugged in next to the only door in and out of the apartment.

“There could have been some better placement and some better safety precautions, but it’s obvious these two individuals had an escape plan and had practiced that plan,” said Baxter.

He said his department is seeing more of these fires as more people turn to e-scooters and e-bikes as a means of transportation and recreation.

Bruce Santos got his e-bike on Amazon for about $1,700 after taxes a year ago because it got positive reviews and has known and trusted components like a Bafang motor and Samsung 48 volt lithium-ion battery.

“Oh yeah, it’s great, because I can go across the bridge and back and not even break a sweat, you know? So, it’s nice,” said Santos.

So far, he said he’s more than satisfied with his e-bike and hasn’t noticed any issues with the lithium-ion battery getting too hot when it’s charging.

“Yeah, 750w motor and Samsung batteries. It’s really good,” he said.

“This is an example of why it’s important to research your products before you bring them home,” said Baxter, adding that a few tips could help keep you safe if you have an e-bike or scooter or are thinking about buying one.

Never charge it near a door or in a hallway because if a fire does start it could block your entrance. Don’t ever leave a charging battery unattended, and he says only use charging devices approved by the manufacturer.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Nanorobot for comment but have not heard back.

Baxter said fire investigators have not yet determined whether the victims were using an unapproved charging unit when the fire started.