San Francisco proposes 4 new entertainment zones where to-go alcoholic drinks could be sold

San Francisco is seeking to create four new designated "entertainment zones" that allow restaurants and bars to sell to-go alcoholic beverages that can be consumed within those areas.

The city established its first entertainment zone in March along Front Street. It was the first in the state that took advantage of a new law authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, that allowed cities to create such zones to stimulate economic activity and host more public events.

The new zones proposed by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Tuesday would be at Mid-Market, Maiden Lane, Mark Lane and Harlan Place, and Thrive City, the plaza outside of Chase Center.

Breed said the entertainment zones were a key part of the city's strategy to revitalize the downtown area in partnership with the city's Office of Workforce and Economic Development.

"The addition of four new Entertainment Zones and the investments we have made to support block parties, free concerts, nightlife events, and small businesses moving into vacant storefronts are making our vision for transforming Downtown into a culturally vibrant, 24/7 neighborhood a reality," Breed said.

Consumption of alcohol would only be allowed during official events and other specified periods, although another bill from Wiener would expand the allowance to potentially be outside of official event declarations.

Wiener said in a statement that he authored the bill to bring people together and support restaurants.

"We've always known San Francisco has the best entertainment offerings in California, and it's great to see our city leading the state once again," Wiener said.

In the Maiden Lane entertainment zone, participating establishments such as Iron Horse Cocktails and Hawthorne will serve wine, champagne and craft cocktails during curated events, according to a press release from the mayor's office.

The Mid-Market entertainment zone, between Fifth and Sixth streets, would focus on arts and cultural programming, such as First Thursday events featuring art walks. Businesses including Red Tail, the Warfield, the Line Hotel, and Saluhall will make drinks available to go, if the legislation establishing the zones passes.

"San Francisco's nightlife is a vital part of our city's culture, economy, and identity," said Dorsey. "By supporting Entertainment Zones and expanding nightlife activations, we're not just boosting local businesses and tourism, we're also fostering community, creativity, and vibrancy in our neighborhoods," he said.

The Thrive City Arena Entertainment Zone in the 11-acre area surrounding Chase Center would be activated during Warriors and Valkyries basketball games for watch parties, concerts, holiday and other events.

"This zone will create unique opportunities for our retail and small businesses, drive economic development, attract more people to our community, and create more vibrancy in our neighborhood," said Brandon Schneider, President and COO of the Golden State Warriors.

The Mark Lane and Harlan Place Entertainment Zone would include craft drinks from Harlan Records and The Irish Bank. The zone would feature swap meets, music lessons and live concerts, among other events.

Ronan O'Neill, owner of The Irish Bank, said the zone could help make the area a destination again.

"The Entertainment Zone would be huge for the neighborhood," O'Neill said. "Anything that can bring in more business is always going to be seen as a positive," he said.

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves the legislation, the entertainment zones could be open by early December, according to the mayor's office.