Zero Arrests in San Francisco Sideshow Meetup

A sideshow meet-up of dozens of vehicles gathered Saturday night in San Francisco, and zero arrest or citations were issued.

The San Francisco Police Department said the sideshows, of approximately 50 to 100 vehicle, took place in the areas of 23rd and Dolores streets, Geary Boulevard and 30th avenue, Market and Clayton streets, Loomis Street and Barneveld avenue.

According to SFPD, vehicles began meeting at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the Candlestick Park area and then proceeded across the city.

"No citations/arrests, injuries or collisions were reported," police said in a press release.

Officers documented the incident in police and body worn camera video.

"We will be working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows and will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved," SFPD said.

Anyone with information, including vehicle license plates or video, is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department.