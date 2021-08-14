Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon to Take Place Sunday

People will be swimming, biking and running around San Francisco on Sunday for the 40th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.5-mile swim from a barge off of Alcatraz Island to the beach next to St. Francis Yacht Club in the Marina District, then will continue with an 18-mile bicycle ride through Golden Gate Park and back to the Marina Marina District and ends with an 8-mile run to Baker Beach and back to the finish line at Marina Green.

The race route will be monitored by San Francisco police and motorists may be delayed in certain areas as triathletes pass. Muni bus lines 18-46th Avenue, 29-Sunset, 30-Stockton, 38-Geary and 38R-Geary Rapid will also be affected.

More details about the race, which brings 2,000 athletes from around the world, can be found online at https://www.escapealcatraztri.com/.