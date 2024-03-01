4 injured after large tree falls in San Francisco

Four people in a car were injured Friday when a large tree came crashing down in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

The tree came down in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street, the fire department said.

The extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately known.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.