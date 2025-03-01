San Francisco

Deadly crash blocks lanes near Bay Bridge toll plaza

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fatal crash that involved a motorcycle near the Bay Bridge toll plaza is blocking eastbound lanes on Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. and left one person dead.

The CHP said drivers should expect delays of upwards of three hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

