Deadly crash blocks lanes near Bay Bridge toll plaza

A fatal crash that involved a motorcycle near the Bay Bridge toll plaza is blocking eastbound lanes on Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. and left one person dead.
The CHP said drivers should expect delays of upwards of three hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
