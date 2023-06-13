Police investigate fatal shooting in San Francisco's Mid-Market district

One person died early Tuesday morning after a shooting in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood, according to police.

At about 1:40 a.m., SJPD officers responded to the unit block of Turk Street on a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrest were made and police had no suspect information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.