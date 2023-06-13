San Francisco

Police investigate fatal shooting in San Francisco's Mid-Market district

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

One person died early Tuesday morning after a shooting in San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood, according to police.

At about 1:40 a.m., SJPD officers responded to the unit block of Turk Street on a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

No arrest were made and police had no suspect information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoFatal Shooting
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us