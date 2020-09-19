Fort Funston

Father, Son Rescued From Cliff at Fort Funston

The pair tried to hike down the cliff to reach the water below, but became stuck.

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department Media

A father and his young child were safely rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The pair were out for a walk about 11:30 a.m. and tried to hike down the cliff to reach the water below, but became stuck about 70 feet down, said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter on social media.

"They couldn't go down, they couldn't go back up," Baxter said. That's when the father called 911 and gave firefighters directions on how to reach them.

Local

Making It in the Bay 4 hours ago

Santa Clara County Opens Third Safe Parking Site for Unhoused Residents

Fremont 2 hours ago

69-Year-Old BART Stabbing Victim in Critical, But Stable Condition

Emergency crews had to hike into the area, about a mile from the parking lot.

Three rescue rope lines were lowered and it took about an hour to bring the pair to safety, Baxter said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fort FunstonRescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us