FBI releases age-progressed photo for 2-year-old girl who went missing 8 years ago

The unsolved case of Nicole and Arianna Fitts is still on the minds of many, including law enforcement.

Arianna was just two years old when she disappeared eight years ago. The FBI has now released an age-professing photo of what she may look like today in hopes that someone will recognize her.

"We operate under the assumption that Arianna is alive, and we investigate with that in mind. So our goal is to find Arianna, recover her, and reunite her with her family," said Dan Costin, an assistant special agent with the San Francisco FBI Bureau.

Arianna and her mother, Nicole, were reported missing from the Bay Area in April 2016. A few days after the initial report, Nicole was found dead and buried in San Francisco's McLaren Park.

