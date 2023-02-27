San Francisco

Millions in Federal Grants to Benefit California Airports

The San Francisco International Airport will receive $31 million in 2023

By Bay City News

A pair of airports in the Bay Area and Central Coast are set to benefit from millions of dollars in grants from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act this year.

The 2021 law earmarked billions of dollars for a wide range of projects nationwide, including Federal Aviation Administration grants for airport upgrades and modernization projects. 

On Monday, both of California's senators, Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, issued a joint announcement about $139 million in grants for eight of the state's airports. 

Included in this round of funding are the San Francisco International Airport, which will receive $31 million in 2023, and the Monterey Peninsula Airport District, which will receive $3 million.

San Francisco's grant is for work on the terminal building roofing system, including photovoltaic system upgrades, roof membrane and waterproofing system replacement, and removal of damaged exterior steel, according to the announcement. 

Monterey's grant is for its Airport Safety Enhancement Program, including relocation of Taxiway A to meet FAA design standards. 

“This latest round of federal dollars coming to California will make our airports safer and more accessible to passengers, with upgrades to modernize terminals and improve energy efficiency," Padilla said.

This year's funding will also help airports in Los Angeles, San Diego, Burbank, Sacramento, Fresno and Palm Springs.

The FAA will allocate $12 billion for airport improvement grants over the next several years, according to the senators' announcement.

