San Francisco

‘Hello fascism': Federal workers forced to justify jobs

By NBC Bay Area staff

Federal employees described Monday’s mood as “chaotic” in San Francisco after millions of workers got an email over the weekend from the Department of Government Efficiency. 

The email directs workers to describe five accomplishments by Monday night -- or face termination.

Workers said they were trying to figure out if they needed to even respond.

San Francisco
