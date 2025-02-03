Leaders work to stop sale of stolen goods in San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is taking a new step in tackling the problem of illegal sales of stolen goods.

Some believe it all starts with so-called fencing, which is happening out in the open on city streets – a problem former Mayor London Breed also tried to address.

Breed along with state Sen. Scott Weiner introduced SB 925 last year to try to tackle the city’s fencing problem, but it fell short of the support needed to move out of a Senate committee.

On Monday, Lurie and Weiner announced the SAFE Streets Act. SAFE stands for San Francisco allows for fencing enforcement. It is largely similar to SB 925.

SAFE would require permits for the sale of merchandise that is deemed frequently obtained through retail theft. That list will be determined by the board of supervisors if the legislation passes.

Vendors who sell without a permit are subject to infractions for the first two violations. That can escalate to a misdemeanor and six months of time at the county jail.

It does not apply to the majority of street vendors who are selling any goods with a permit; selling goods on the list, with a permit or with proof of purchase; and selling prepared food, with or without a permit.

In November 2023, Breed and then-Supervisor Hillary Ronen implemented a street vending moratorium along Mission Street to target the sale of illegal goods. The moratorium was extended in February 2024 and is still in effect.

As of now, city workers – not San Francisco police – are enforcing the moratorium, which is supposed to cover street vendors along Mission Street.

SAFE will need to go through committees, Senate and Assembly votes, and the governor’s desk before possibly going into effect at the beginning of 2026.