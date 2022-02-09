Feud Continues Between SFPD Chief, District Attorney Over Police Investigations

The feud between San Francisco’s police chief and the district attorney continued Wednesday at the police commission meeting and all the way over to the mayor’s office.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott defended his recent cancellation of a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office, that called for the DA to independently investigate officer involved shootings.

Scott assured police commissioners in a meeting Wednesday night that he still favors independent investigations of police shootings, just not by the DA's office.

“There is nothing in this that calls for an end to investigations into any police conduct,”

The chief said he canceled the Memorandum because a DA investigator testified she was pressured to withhold evidence that could have helped an officer who’s on trial.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure investigations are conducted with fairness and impartiality,”

Boudin fired back to Scott's actions this week, stating, "Your decision to walk away from this agreement will not stop the district attorney's office from working to protect the residents of San Francisco harmed by police violence."

Earlier Wednesday Mayor London Breed talked about her strained relationship with Boudin during an interview with NBC Bay Area's Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban.

“Do you have faith, the district attorney [Chesa Boudin] is doing everything he can to keep the city safe?” Shaban asked Breed during an interview.

"I think you're going to have to ask him that," Breed said to Shaban.

Boudin faces a recall election in June.